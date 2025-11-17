Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Political Leaders Debate Workforce Plan

Sen. Shelli Yoder, however, urged lawmakers to keep a balanced approach as the state pushes skills-based training.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Statehouse
Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers expressed both excitement and caution Monday as they talked about the state’s growing investment in youth apprenticeships, a key part of workforce development.

At a legislative breakfast in downtown Indianapolis, Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray said employer-led training programs for high school students are proving effective in preparing young Hoosiers for in-demand jobs.

“The apprenticeship pathway is a fantastic option to get kids skilled up and into the workforce,” Bray said. “We’re standing up programs in banking, health care, advanced manufacturing, a lot of professions with real potential.”

Bray explained the goal is to connect juniors and seniors with real workplaces so students can learn skills that match industry needs.

“Schools can’t always keep up with the pace of technology,” he said. “Industry moves so fast that classrooms can’t be expected to mirror it. This gives us a way to bridge that gap.”

He added that he is “very bullish” on expanding the model.

Sen. Shelli Yoder, however, urged lawmakers to keep a balanced approach as the state pushes skills-based training. She said employers regularly remind her that critical thinking, communication, and adaptability are just as important as technical skills.

“We cannot lose sight of teaching critical thinking and higher-level skills,” Yoder said. “Technology is changing so fast. In fields like accounting, for example, employers will teach new hires what they need to know. What they can’t easily teach is how to work with teams, engage with people and problem-solve.”

Yoder said she supports the state’s efforts but cautioned against rushing to conclusions.

“Let’s give these changes time to work,” she said. “But we also have to protect the skills that create a resilient, adaptable workforce.”

Indiana Political Leaders Debate Workforce Plan was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 28th, 2025

83 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

New Logo - praise Indy - Indy's Inspiration station in Indianapolis
Business & Economy

Contact Praise Indy

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 26th, 2025

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 27th, 2025

Entertainment

Government Shutdown Leaves Millions Struggling | Money Monday

63rd Annual Circle of Lights On Monument Circle
Events

63rd Annual Circle of Lights On Monument Circle

Kerry Douglas
Music

Known as Kirk Franklin & The Family – THE FAMILY Return

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close