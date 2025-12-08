Johnson County Man Charged With Incest

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Johnson County man has been charged with one felony count of incest after police say he engaged in an incestuous relationship that produced a baby.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said Isaac Cole, 39, formerly of New Whiteland, was recently charged after the New Whiteland Police Department started an investigation into him in August.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, police interviewed two sources who said Cole was the father of the baby.

Police were able to obtain search warrants for DNA testing on Cole, the mother, and the infant. The DNA test results confirmed that Cole was the father.

Isaac Cole (Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office)

