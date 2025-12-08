Listen Live
Close
Local

Johnson County Man Charged With Incest

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 39-year-old Isaac Cole with one felony count of incest.

Published on December 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Johnson County man has been charged with one felony count of incest after police say he engaged in an incestuous relationship that produced a baby.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said Isaac Cole, 39, formerly of New Whiteland, was recently charged after the New Whiteland Police Department started an investigation into him in August.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, police interviewed two sources who said Cole was the father of the baby.

Police were able to obtain search warrants for DNA testing on Cole, the mother, and the infant. The DNA test results confirmed that Cole was the father.

Isaac Cole
Isaac Cole (Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office)

Johnson County Man Charged With Incest was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close