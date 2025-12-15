Community Connection With Tina Cosby December 15th, 2026

Todays Show covered a range of topics, starting with community events and the work of Child Advocates in Indiana. CEO Phyllis Armstrong and staff attorney Kelly Miles discuss the organization’s impact, including serving nearly 4,600 children and resolving over 900 cases through their mediation program. They also highlight their upcoming Inspire and Ignite event on April 22, 2026, and encourage community support through donations.

Later, the discussion shifts to broader issues, including the deaths of Jubilant Sykes and Rob Reiner, addiction, and mental health challenges. The financial collapse of Martin University is also addressed, with all staff terminated due to lack of funds, raising concerns about the future of this historically Black institution.

The conversation concludes with lighter topics like motorsports, NASCAR, and IndyCar. The tone varies from serious to hopeful, emphasizing the importance of community support and the need for solutions to pressing local and national issues.