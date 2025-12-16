Community Connection December 16th, 2026 | Child Advocates’ Impact and Martin University’s Crisis

The audio interview highlights the impactful work of Child Advocates in Indiana, as shared by CEO Phyllis Armstrong and staff attorney Kelly Miles. They discuss the organization’s achievements, including serving nearly 4,600 children and resolving over 900 cases through their mediation program. The upcoming Inspire and Ignite event on April 22, 2026, is emphasized as a key fundraiser to support their mission. Listeners are encouraged to contribute via donations to help children in need.

The conversation also delves into broader societal issues, such as the deaths of Jubilant Sykes and Rob Reiner, addiction, and mental health challenges. A significant portion focuses on the financial collapse of Martin University, a historically Black institution, which has led to the termination of all staff. This raises concerns about the community’s future and the need for intervention.

The discussion concludes with lighter topics, including motorsports and IndyCar, offering a mix of serious and hopeful tones.