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Judge Armstrong Talks Jury Selection & NAACP

Judge Melodee Armstrong Breaks Down Jury Selection and the NAACP Athlete Boycott

Judge Melodee Armstrong breaks down the Carmelo Anthony trial, jury selection, and the NAACP's call for athletes to boycott colleges.

Published on June 10, 2026

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Judge Melodee Armstrong Breaks Down Jury Selection and the NAACP Athlete Boycott

Legal expert Judge Melodee Armstrong returned to Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell on June 10, 2026. She brought clarity, truth, and a powerful message for our community. Two big topics took center stage. Both hit close to home.

How Jury Selection Really Works

Many people questioned how the Carmelo Anthony trial in Texas ended up with no Black jurors. Judge Armstrong explained it plainly. Jury selection is really deselection. Lawyers strike the people they do not want. Whoever remains becomes the jury.

In this case, three Black jurors were K-12 educators. The defense often avoids teachers. Why? Teachers believe in discipline and consequences. The state may avoid them too. Educators understand young brain development. They can empathize with a scared kid instead of seeing a calculated murderer.

The numbers matter. In Collin County, Black residents make up only 10% of the population. The jury pool held just 600 people. Many tried to skip duty or claimed legal excuses. The judge ruled the strikes were race-neutral.

Judge Armstrong reminded us to stay grounded. A white juror can acquit a Black defendant. A Black juror can convict one. So let us not sit only in the seat of race. Let us pray every jury applies the facts to the law fairly.

The NAACP Calls Athletes to Action

The conversation shifted to the NAACP. The organization is urging athletes to boycott certain colleges over redistricting concerns. These states stand accused of diluting Black voting power.

Judge Armstrong connected this moment to history. Like Dr. King, many kids dream of sports. The NAACP wants athletes to know their power. It is asking them to withhold their talent from schools and states that ignore the community.

A Blueprint for Change

This fight needs a plan. Judge Armstrong called on the NAACP to train families and partner with attorneys and donors. These battles take money. Athletes face binding letters of intent, transfer portal rules, and NIL contracts.

History proves it works. Colin Hill refused to play under a Confederate flag. Mississippi changed its flag. NBA legend Derrick Coleman declined an Alabama Hall of Fame honor over diluted Black power.

When the community comes together, change happens. You only need a dozen committed athletes. Follow Judge Melodee Armstrong on Facebook, Instagram, and

Judge Melodee Armstrong Breaks Down Jury Selection and the NAACP Athlete Boycott was originally published on getuperica.com

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