Community Connection With Tina Cosby December 17th, 2025 | Celebrating 130 Years of the Indianapolis Recorder with Ricky Clark and James Patterson

In this episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby is joined by Ricky Clark, a legendary DJ, former police officer, and current podcaster, as well as contributing analyst James Patterson. The conversation touches on various topics, including the Indianapolis Recorder’s 130-year anniversary and Ricky’s contributions to the publication.

Ricky shares his experiences as a publisher and his role in expanding the Recorder’s reach through the addition of the Indiana Minority Business Magazine. He also discusses the importance of diversity and the challenges faced by the Recorder under the current administration’s policies. James Patterson adds his insights, highlighting the Recorder’s staying power and the need for community newspapers like it.

The conversation also delves into the topic of charter schools and the proposed changes to the IPS district. James shares his concerns about the potential consequences of these changes, including the loss of accountability and the potential for voter disenfranchisement. The discussion is engaging and informative, providing listeners with a deeper understanding of the issues affecting the Indianapolis community.

Throughout the episode, Tina Cosby’s warm and conversational tone makes the conversation feel like a chat with old friends. The episode is a great example of the Community Connection’s commitment to exploring the issues that matter to the Indianapolis community.