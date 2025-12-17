Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts Week of December 20th 2025
- Grateful – Dante Bowe
- God Don’t Cancel Me – Rudy Currence
- Praise in The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
- The Light – Jor’Dan Armstrong
- Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
- Church Parking Lot – Otis Kemp f/Tasha Page Lockhart
- Well Well Well – Maverick City f/Songhouse
- When I Think – Ricky Dillard
- Thank God – T.I. f/Kirk Franklin, Young Dro and Sunday Service Choir
- Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
- On The Way – Adia
- Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
- Come Jesus Come – CeCe Winans f/Shirley Ceasar
- Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith and The Brown Singers
- Do It Again – James Grear f/Darrell Walls
- Better After While – Donnie McClurkin
- Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
- Mercy Endureth – E.J. Fields
- Proverbs 3 – Todd Dulaney
- Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
