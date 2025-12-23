Source: domoyega / Getty

The holidays bring joy, but they also usher in a spike in scams targeting busy shoppers, generous givers and seasonal job seekers. Scammers exploit the hustle and bustle to trick consumers into giving up money or personal information, according to consumer protection sources.

Common schemes include fake online stores and social media ads touting deep discounts, phishing emails posing as delivery notifications, bogus charities and gift card fraud, experts say. Fraudsters may send emails or texts claiming a card was declined or a package couldn’t be delivered, leading victims to malicious sites. Sham charities take advantage of goodwill around giving, while fake social media offers lure shoppers with too-good-to-be-true deals.

North Carolina’s Department of Justice urges consumers to safeguard personal and financial information when shopping online. Avoid entering credit card details over public Wi-Fi, purchase gift cards from secure counter locations and thoroughly research unfamiliar retailers before buying.

To steer clear of high-pressure scams, take time to verify requests for money or information, particularly if the offer arrives unexpectedly or asks for payment via gift cards or wire transfers. Checking a company’s name with the Better Business Bureau or searching for reviews with terms like “scam” can also help identify red flags.

Charity contributions should be made only after confirming the organization through trusted sources, and consumers concerned about a possible scam should report it to authorities such as the Federal Trade Commission or local consumer protection offices.

Staying alert, researching deals and remembering that “if it seems too good to be true, it probably is” are key steps in keeping holiday cheer intact without falling victim to fraud.

Holiday Scams Surge: How to Protect Your Wallet and Identity was originally published on thelightnc.com