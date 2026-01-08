Not Guilty Plea Entered In Stolen Beyonce Music

ATLANTA — A man accused of stealing unreleased music and tour materials belonging to Beyoncé has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges connected to the incident.

Kelvin Evans entered the not guilty plea Wednesday in an Atlanta courtroom, where he is facing a felony charge of entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing, according to court records.

Investigators say the case stems from a theft reported last July, when hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music and detailed tour plans were stolen from a rental car in Atlanta. The alleged theft occurred while Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour was passing through the city, raising concerns over the potential exposure of highly sensitive and valuable intellectual property.

Authorities have not publicly detailed how the hard drives were recovered or whether any of the unreleased material was accessed or distributed. Prosecutors allege Evans unlawfully entered the vehicle and removed the items, which were later identified as belonging to individuals connected to the tour’s production.

Evans has been free on bond since October after posting $20,000, court documents show. As part of the legal process, he is scheduled to return to court on February 11 for a case management hearing, where attorneys and the judge will discuss the next steps in the case.

The charges carry potential jail time if Evans is convicted. The case remains under review as prosecutors continue to prepare evidence related to the alleged theft.

Beyoncé and her representatives have not publicly commented on the case

