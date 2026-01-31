Promotion recognizes Thomas' leadership in driving record-breaking success and vision for the labels

Motown Gospel and TAMLA are poised for an extraordinary future under Thomas' direction

Labels champion faith-driven, culturally relevant artistry that inspires and connects audiences

Walter Thomas Promoted to Executive Vice President of

Motown Gospel & Tamla Records

(CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE)

Capitol Music Group announced the promotion of Walter Thomas to Executive Vice President, Motown Gospel / TAMLA, marking a significant milestone for two of the most influential labels in faith-based and inspirational music. The appointment comes amid a period of extraordinary growth and success, following a record-breaking year defined by chart-topping releases, GRAMMY® recognition, breakout artists, and landmark industry achievements.

“Walter (pictured on left) is an exceptional leader with a relentless work ethic and a clear, inspiring vision,” said Brad O’Donnell, President of Capitol Christian Music Group. “Having worked closely with him over the past several years, I’ve seen firsthand his passion for artist development and the way faith informs his leadership. Motown Gospel and TAMLA are entering a powerful new era under his direction.”

Tom March, CEO of Capitol Music Group, added, “Walter Thomas is among the most forward-thinking executives in music today. His leadership has fueled remarkable growth, creative excellence, and cultural impact across Motown Gospel and TAMLA. This promotion recognizes not only his accomplishments to date, but the extraordinary future these labels are poised to achieve under his vision.”

Love Music? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In his expanded role, Thomas will oversee the creative, marketing, and strategic direction for both Motown Gospel and TAMLA. He will continue to strengthen key partnerships while championing world-class talent across Gospel, Christian, R&B, and positive music.

A Year of Breakthrough Achievements

The promotion follows a banner year of success across both labels, including:

Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s studio album debuting at #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart

Pastor Mike Jr. setting a historic record for the most Artist of the Year wins at the Stellar Awards

Five 2026 GRAMMY® nominations across Motown Gospel and TAMLA, including Tye Tribbett, Pastor Mike Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Jonathan McReynolds

Six #1 Billboard and Mediabase Gospel Airplay singles for Motown Gospel, including “Church” featuring John Legend

Breakout success from TAMLA’s new artist LEE VASI

An expanded partnership with legendary producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins

“This promotion reflects the relentless dedication of our team and the extraordinary artists who trust us with their voices,” said Thomas. “Motown Gospel and TAMLA are home to some of the most impactful storytellers of our time. I’m honored to help lead our next chapter—one rooted in innovation, cultural relevance, and music that inspires the world.”

About TAMLA Records

TAMLA Records is reimagined for a new generation, providing a platform for developed, forward-thinking artists who create music that uplifts, inspires, and connects audiences across cultures. With a renewed commitment to artistic excellence and cultural impact, TAMLA is reclaiming its legacy as an industry powerhouse. TAMLA is the new home of Positive Music.

About Motown Gospel

Motown Gospel is a premier gospel music label dedicated to amplifying faith-driven artistry that inspires, uplifts, and bridges cultures across generations. As the gospel imprint of the iconic Motown Records, the label honors a legacy of soul-rooted storytelling while championing contemporary voices shaping the future of gospel music. Home to award-winning and chart-topping artists, Motown Gospel blends musical excellence with cultural relevance, producing music that resonates far beyond the church walls.

click below for a brief history of Motown Records.