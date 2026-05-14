Straight Up Mentoring Foundation provides guidance, support, and opportunities to help young people succeed.

Organization's programs, like character-building camps and car giveaways, celebrate and reward positive youth behavior.

Community Love Fest aims to create a safe, inclusive space for youth to build relationships and spread love.

Community Connection – May 14, 2026 – Tina Cosby with guests Kurt Moore and Danny Bridges

What does it take to make a lasting impact in our community? In this episode of Community Connection, we’re joined by Kurt Moore, founder and director of the Straight Up Mentoring Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young people in Indianapolis.

Kurt’s passion for mentoring and community development is evident in everything he does, and his organization has made a real difference in the lives of countless young people. As he puts it, “I don’t think much has changed since we were kids. We were bad too. Now, don’t get me wrong, these kids are much more informed than we were back then because of social media, access to computers, and access to information and weapons and things of this nature.”

Kurt’s organization has been working tirelessly to provide young people with the support and guidance they need to succeed. From their Straight Up Character Building Camp to their tutoring and mentorship programs, they’re making a real difference in the lives of young people. As Kurt explains, “We created a thing called straight up Character Building Camp, and we took them out to the campgrounds and brought in different speakers, pastors, police officers, ball players, other ex-cons like myself, and we talked to them about their character and their choices in life.”

One of the most impactful programs Kurt’s organization has implemented is their car giveaway program, which recognizes and rewards young people who are excelling academically and behaviorally. As Kurt shares, “We need to remember, man, that just like our economy now where there’s no middle class, I think it’s the same way with our kids now. We have the halves and then have nots, so you don’t have much of that middle. And then the middle that you do have, like you said, who’s celebrating them, who’s rewarding them, who’s helping them or encouraging them to push them along?”

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Kurt’s vision for the Community Love Fest, a four-day event celebrating community and love, is to create a safe and inclusive space for young people to come together and build positive relationships. As he explains, “My dream or my vision is that this event becomes big enough that it will spread love all across this city and possibly the state in this country, and every event you’ve ever had has been. I guess I can say this event free, yeah safe. We haven’t had we haven’t had any issues, thank god, thank god.”

Throughout our conversation, Kurt shares his insights on the importance of community, love, and mentorship in breaking down barriers and building a better future for our young people. He also discusses the challenges facing our community, including the need for stricter curfews and more effective gun control measures.

If you’re interested in learning more about Kurt’s work and the impact of the Straight Up Mentoring Foundation, I highly recommend listening to this episode of Community Connection. Kurt’s passion and dedication to empowering young people are inspiring, and his insights on community development and social issues are thought-provoking. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from a true community leader and learn more about the important work being done in Indianapolis. Listen to the full episode to hear more about Kurt’s journey and the Straight Up Mentoring Foundation.