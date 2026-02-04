Listen Live
NWS: Cold Weekend, Then Warm-Up Next Week

Andrew White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says that while a cold snap is still gripping the region, a shift is on the horizon.

Published on February 4, 2026

NWS: Weekly Outlook 02-04-26
Source: National Weather Service in Indianapolis / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Andrew White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says that while a cold snap is still gripping the region, a shift is on the horizon.

A “Clipper” system is expected to move through late Thursday into Friday, but people in Indianapolis likely won’t see much more than a dusting.

“We’re expecting generally snow amounts across the Indianapolis area to be minimal, but as you get closer to Fort Wayne, there’s a potential you could see some amounts upwards of an inch or so in spots,” White explains.

The real story, however, is the warming trend that begins this weekend and gains steam early next week. White says temperatures could reach the 50s by mid-week, which should finally clear away the stubborn ice and snow.

“I think we’re going to start seeing additional melting, especially as we get towards the latter half of the weekend into early next week,” White says. “We’re still probably going to have some snow sticking around through at least the middle of next week, but we’re going to start to work that snowpack down over the next week or so.”

NWS: Cold Weekend, Then Warm-Up Next Week was originally published on wibc.com

