Coco Jones Channels Whitney Houston At The Super Bowl Pregame In Karl Kani

Coco Jones paid tribute to Whitney Houston with a retro-inspired tracksuit design for her Super Bowl pregame performance.

Coco's rendition of the Black national anthem, 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' was an emotional and meaningful moment.

Coco's performance resonated with Black women and fashion lovers.

Coco Jones paid homage to Whitney Houston during the pregame of Super Bowl 2026 and everyone is talking about it. Not only did Coco dazzle the pregame stage, she reminded us of the power and style of Black women. She did it through her fit and her melodic rendition of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Grammy-winning singer stepped onto the field dressed in an all-white tracksuit that felt retro yet current. Stylist Sankara Xasha Turé and Karl Kani designed Coco’s performance fit.

Coco Jones’ Whitney Houston Inspired Fit Was Everything We Thought It Would Be

Her outfit was inspired by Whitney’s iconic 1991 Super Bowl tracksuit, blending streetwear and sporty chic trend. Coco, who recently got engaged to NBA star Donovan Mitchell, worked directly with her stylist and hip-hop designer Karl Kani to develop the look.

“Karl has amazing ideas,” Coco shared with Entertainment Tonight ahead of her performance. She added that she was excited to see how fans reacted to her rendition of Whitney’s look. She also shared that she stayed true to who she is as an artist.

Coco’s crop jacket fit her like a glove, and she nodded to Whitney’s more oversized version. Coco’s voluminous high–low skirt with a dramatic train elevated Whitney’s relaxed pants.

The addition of red and green striped details to the sleek upper sleeves was chef’s kiss. The details nodded to Black pride, Black History Month, and the irony of Whitney wearing stars and stripes.

Coco finished the look with sleek hair pulled back with a white headband. Whitney also wore a thick white headband during her performance. Coco finished the look as the glamour girl she is. Her makeup was natural yet popping under the stadium lights. Her diamond jewelry gave the right amount of bling.

‘I Get Emotional’: Coco Jones On Singing The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Coco also spoke to press about singing the Black national anthem and what the moment meant to her. “I’m going to get emotional,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I get emotional when I read the lyrics. I get emotional when I practice and think about how far my lineage has come to get me here. All of the sacrifices.” She continued, “I’m honored to represent everyone’s lineage that have gotten them here.”

Coco’s sentiment is one many of us share. From the Whitney-inspired fit to her powerful rendition of such a meaningful song, Coco created a moment that resonated far beyond the stage. Young girls watching saw a chocolate-brown girl shining on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Many of us once felt that same joy watching Whitney. Some viewers may have heard the Black national anthem for the first time. Others sang along from home.

Either way, it was a moment we loved — and the style made it iconic.

