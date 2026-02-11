Governor Wes Moore Uninvited From The White House For NGA Dinner

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Family, we talk a lot about seats at the table and the respect that comes with them. Right now, there is a situation unfolding in D.C. that really hits home regarding how we treat our leaders and the spirit of unity in this country. Governor Wes Moore of Maryland, who stands as the only Black governor in the nation, was recently uninvited from the traditional National Governors Association black-tie dinner at the White House.

This is a tradition that has been bipartisan for decades. It is supposed to be a moment where everyone drops the red and blue jerseys to focus on the work of the people. But this year, the invitation was pulled for Governor Moore and Colorado Governor Jared Polis. Governor Moore addressed it with the grace and strength we expect from him, noting that when you are the only Black governor and you get singled out for exclusion, it carries a weight that cannot be ignored. He called it a blatant act of disrespect and a snub to the partnership that is supposed to exist between the states and the federal government.

Source: Hyoung Chang / Getty

The fallout from this decision has been massive. Once word got out that Moore and Polis were being sidelined, the rest of the Democratic governors decided they were not going to stand for it. In a powerful show of solidarity, eighteen governors joined together to say if everyone is not welcome, then nobody is coming. Governor Andy Beshear from Kentucky put it plainly, saying that if the business meetings are not inclusive, he has no interest in the social dinner. This is the kind of brotherhood and unity that reminds us that we are stronger when we stand together against divisiveness.

The situation has escalated so far that the National Governors Association has officially pulled the White House meeting from its formal program. NGA Chairman Kevin Stitt, a Republican, made it clear that because the NGA represents all governors, they will not facilitate an event that excludes half the room. They are refusing to let one partisan move divide their organization. Even the CEO of the NGA, Brandon Tatum, expressed deep disappointment, stating that these moments are critical for the dignity of our institutions.

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

I see a lesson here for all of us. Governor Moore reminded us that he is ready to work with anybody, but he will bow down to nobody. That is the energy we need to carry into our own lives. You belong in every room your hard work has earned you a seat in, and when people try to make you feel otherwise, you stand your ground. We have to continue to support leaders who prioritize the common good over petty politics. Let’s keep our heads up and stay focused on the real work of lifting our communities.

Governor Wes Moore Uninvited From The White House For NGA Dinner was originally published on praisedc.com