Indianapolis Outdoor Show Returns

INDIANAPOLIS — The 71st Annual Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds Feb. 20-22 and Feb. 25 through March 1, giving Hoosiers a chance to shake off winter and plan for the upcoming fishing and hunting seasons.

Seminars, vendor exhibits and family attractions will fill the fairgrounds, with organizers expecting an enthusiastic crowd of outdoor enthusiasts.

On the Indiana Outdoors Radio, host Russ Bailey, also known for BrushPile Fishing on TV, called the event a great chance for anglers to meet and connect.

“Absolutely and you know this gives us a chance to just sit down and talk about some things and share stories and share pictures and I always love coming to the Indianapolis show cause like you say they get such a great crowd over there and there are so many enthused crappie fisherman. It’s always a good time,” Bailey said.

He said his seminar will focus on shallow-water crappie patterns as spring approaches.

“Hey what we’re gonna we’re gonna talk about Shallowater success because I think everybody’s gonna be out as soon as this weather breaks in the springtime. We noticed those crappie move up to the shallow water so we’re gonna give you some tips on different shallow water structures, different ways to fish some of those structures and we’re gonna talk about some of the things. I think a lot of people overlook and if they try not to overlook those this year, they could push big fish in the boat,” Bailey said.

He added that recent shows, including Columbus, have drawn large crowds. “I’ll tell you what we just got back from the Columbus show and it was absolutely packed and again I think the weather it’s been so cold. There’s nothing else to do and that was a great show,” Bailey said.

Wally Marshall, professional angler, tackle designer and owner of Mr. Crappie, also spoke on the podcast, describing the energy at shows this year.

“The shows that I’ve been to so far is a positive everybody’s upbeat there ain’t no pissing and moaning you know and people are just fired up about crappie season and I bet around a lot of dealers and also consumers and for the people that’s coming to the Indy show. Please come to my seminar because there’s no one else in the United States doing crappie seminars give away $100 bills,” Marshall said.

Brandon Castellano, outdoor education coordinator for the Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife, said his presentation at the show will focus on helping Hoosiers access public land and make the most of hunting opportunities.

“I think you’re having me it’s gonna be some fun conversations. A lot of people in Indiana always are wanting ideas and ways to try and get onto our public land and so we thought it was a great idea for this year to just have a presentation and talk about our public how to act for public land what strategies you may want to employ on public land to hunt there and what resources are available through Indiana DNR to help you better access and find places to hunt around Indiana,” Castellano said.

The annual show is set to attract thousands during its two-week run, giving a first look at the spring outdoor season.

