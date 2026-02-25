Marvin Sapp Engaged

Source: Promo / RCA Inspiration

Exciting news in the gospel world! Marvin Sapp,recently announced his engagement to Dr. La’Boris Cole. The announcement came during a heartfelt birthday celebration, surrounded by family and close friends a truly intimate and joyous moment.

Sapp and Cole’s love story is one that has quietly blossomed over the years. The couple had been friends for quite some time, supporting one another personally and spiritually, before taking their relationship to the next level. After the loss of his wife in 2010, Sapp dedicated himself to raising his children, focusing on family and ministry. Recently, he shared in a radio interview that he was open to the possibility of love again and clearly, the timing was right.

Dr. La’Boris Cole is no stranger to leadership and ministry herself. She is a licensed therapist, ministry leader, and founder of the Born 2 Danz Worship Arts Conference, which inspires young artists to embrace their gifts for God’s glory. Additionally, she serves as CEO of Cole Associates & Counselors of Texas, providing professional guidance and counseling to individuals and families. Her dedication to faith, service, and uplifting others aligns beautifully with Sapp’s own values and vision.

Fans and friends are celebrating this union, excited to see two committed leaders in gospel music and ministry come together in love. As the couple begins this next chapter, their story reminds us that life’s journey can include joy, healing, and second chances at love.

Congratulations to Marvin Sapp and Dr. La’Boris Cole on their engagement! We can’t wait to see the blessings that await them both as they continue to inspire, uplift, and lead through faith, love, and music.

