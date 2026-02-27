Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Something More Powerful Than Money | Dr. Willie Jolley

Discover the surprising force that surpasses the power of wealth, according to renowned speaker Dr. Willie Jolley.

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Something More Powerful Than Money”

I’ve discovered that a dream, when combined with confidence, determination, and persistence, can lead to incredible results. This truth is reflected in the lives of some of history’s most inspiring figures.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a dream. He was confident, determined, and persistent—and he became great. Mary McLeod Bethune also had a dream. She wanted to create a college for Black students who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to attend. With just $6 to her name, she started a school in Daytona Beach, Florida. But she had something far more powerful than money: a dream. That dream led her to found Bethune-Cookman College, and today, she is remembered as one of America’s greatest women. Her unwavering belief in her dream, paired with confidence, determination, and persistence, made it all possible.


Then there’s Spud Webb, who stood only 5 feet 6 inches tall. He dreamed of playing basketball, but everyone told him he was too short. Yet, Spud Webb had a big dream, and he went on to win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, proving that the size of your dream matters more than the size of your obstacles.

I love the quote, “If the dream is big enough, the facts don’t matter.” So today, I encourage you to dream big and take action to make that dream a reality.

This is Dr. Willie Jolly. For resources to help you win more, visit winwithwillie.com. And remember, make the most of every minute, because your best is yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Something More Powerful Than Money | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

Trending
9 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

World Cancer Day: Tina Knowles, Dwyane Wade, Robin Roberts & Other Black Celebrities Who Survived & Thrived

Elderly couple playing dominoes
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses Every Couple Needs This Valentine’s Day

Trending

Trending

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

How Black History Month Changed America

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

A Fashionable Family Affair: Teyana Taylor Steps Out With Her Daughters In Custom Thom Browne For GQ Bowl

13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

13 NFL Players From Indiana That Have Played in a Super Bowl

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Madam Walker Legacy Center Reaches New Heights

Lifestyle  |  Lyric Swift

Why Gen Z College Students Are Crocheting, And Why It Hits Different At An HBCU

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Noblesville Man Extradited from Egypt in 2023 Fishers Shooting Case

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Navy, Air Force to Conduct Joint Flyover During Super Bowl LX

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close