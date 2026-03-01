Listen Live
Close
all news

Praise Indy Report: Ashes To Victory Week 2 Trust

Published on March 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ashes To Victory
Source: Ashes To Victory / Ashes To Victory

Praise Indy Report: Ashes To Victory Week 2 Trust

Last week we leaned into surrender and if you were really doing the work, surrender didn’t feel light. It felt exposing. It felt like admitting, “I don’t have this.” It felt like releasing control over something you’ve been trying to fix, manage, hide, or survive.

At the beginning of the week, surrender probably felt uncomfortable. Maybe even scary. But by the end of it? There was a little more breathing room. A little less pressure. Because when you finally stop wrestling with something, you realize how tired you were.

Now we move into Week 2: Trust.

And trust is different. Surrender is letting go. Trust is not grabbing it back. They work together. You can’t truly trust if you haven’t first released control. And surrender without trust just feels like loss. But when the two connect? That’s where strength starts building.

Sometimes it’s challenging to trust in real time when you have bills that are due and the account is low. I’m talking no money at all. When you’re carrying something heavy that you’re too embarrassed to tell anyone about or you know they won’t understand. When the diagnosis you didn’t want or expect comes. When you loose a loved one. When you’re concerned about your children. When the relationship you want isn’t working out. When you don’t know your next move, and everything feels like it’s falling apart.

That’s where trust becomes more than a church word. It becomes a decision. Trust is a form of faith. If you trust God, you believe He can handle what you can’t. You believe He sees what you don’t. You believe He can move in places you don’t have access to.

This week, initiate the trust process by doing one simple thing: stop rehearsing the worst case scenario in your mind. It creates doubt. Instead, replace it with one honest prayer “God, I’m choosing to believe You’re working on this.” Then do it. After you pray, trust. How do you know you’re actually trusting God, because even though the situation hasn’t changed yet, you have peace. Although you know what you’re facing, you are choosing to believe that it will all work out somehow. The “somehow” isn’t disbelief, it’s your hands off of it, not knowing what way God is going to do it but knowing that He will do it.

You may not always feel strong or certain. But trust isn’t about feelings. It’s about agreement. Last week you let it go. This week, you believe He’s got it. That’s how we move from ashes to victory.

If you you need someone to stand in agreement with you, visit our prayer wall and click on ‘Add Your Own Submission’ to submit your prayer requests.

Click HERE for the Prayer Wall

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

Education  |  Nia Noelle

More Than a Traffic Light: Garrett Morgan The Black Inventor Who Changed The World

Smiling businessman walking and talking on the phone
Work  |  Rita Green

Job Fair Brings Opportunities To Indy

Ashes To Victory
Ashes To Victory  |  Praise Indy Staff

Ashes To Victory: 40 Day Spiritual Journey

Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Seeks Tighter Social Media Rules as Child Exploitation Tips Surg

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Community Connection – January 13th, 2026

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 9, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines

6 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Brandy: Top 5 Most Memorable Brandy Moments

Relationships  |  Nia Noelle

Love Talk | Griff and Leunika Drop Gems on Marriage and Growth

Entertainment  |  Anoa Changa-Peck

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Bridges Culture And Politics

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close