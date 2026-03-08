Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a driver hit an IMPD officer and a security guard in downtown Indianapolis Saturday night.

It happened South Meridian Street near West Louisiana before 10:30 p.m. People were on their phones in the area, recording 28-year-old Derrick Bryant driving off after he hit the officer and the guard.

On Sunday morning, IMPD Chief Tanya Terry said she was “angry and deeply distubred” after watching a video of the vehicle driving off after striking the security guard and officer.

“What is most disappointing is that many people continued recording on their phones and going about their night after watching those working to keep the area safe get injured,” Terry said. “I am thankful for the few individuals who stepped forward to help. Think about that for a moment. Two people doing their jobs to protect others were struck by a vehicle, and few chose to run to their aid, while some others can be heard in the crowd seemingly cheering. That is troubling and it is unacceptable.”

Both the guard and officer survived and are expected to recover.

Bryant was arrested and preliminarily charged with driving while under the influence, resisting law enforcement, and driving off from an accident causing injury.

Man Arrested After Driving Into Indy Police Officer and Guard was originally published on wibc.com