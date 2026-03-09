David and Tamela Mann on Christian Family Values and The Love and Relationship Tour

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

David and Tamela Mann are a powerhouse couple, known for their incredible talent, infectious joy, and unwavering faith. For years, they have welcomed us into their lives, showcasing a beautiful example of Black love and Christian family values. In a recent, heartfelt interview, the beloved duo shared exciting details about their latest projects, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening families and communities.

One of their most anticipated ventures is the “Love and Relationship Tour.” After 38 years of marriage, the Manns are taking their wisdom on the road. This isn’t just a concert; it’s an experience designed to inspire love in all its forms. David explained, “The Love and Relationship Tour is our effort to just cause people to love again… whether it’s your relationship with God, your relationship with your children, your husband, your wife, we just want to help make those relationships better.” The tour promises intimate conversations, a comedy set from David, and, of course, the powerful vocals of Tamela Mann performing fan favorites.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!



✕

READ MORE STORIES

Beyond the stage, the Manns are bringing their love for family into the kitchen with a new line of seasonings called Mama Mann’s Kitchen. This project was born from a desire to create healthier, flavorful meals. Facing health challenges, Tamela decided to take matters into her own hands. “I was like, let me come up with something that we could do better. Not so much sodium, but still have flavor,” she shared. The result is a collection of seasonings they formulated themselves, designed to bring families together around the dinner table. You can find the spice blends at mamamanskitchen.com.

From their powerful new single, “Live, Breathe, Fight,” to their upcoming 17-city tour, David and Tamela Mann continue to build an empire centered on faith and family. They asked for prayers for the tour, emphasizing their mission to heal from the inside out. As David wisely put it, “We talk about making America great. We got to start at home first.” Their work remains a testament to their dedication to inspiring love, strengthening bonds, and spreading joy.

For tickets and a special discount for the Love and Relationship Tour, visit theloveandrelationshiptour.com and use the code LOVE10

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM



David and Tamela Mann on Christian Family Values and The Love and Relationship Tour was originally published on getuperica.com