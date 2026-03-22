Ashes To Victory Week 5: SACRIFICE

Sacrifice requires giving up personal desires to trust God's will.

Sacrifice is small compared to Christ's ultimate sacrifice on the cross.

Sacrifice aligns our hearts with God's purpose and blesses us in the process.

Lady Nicole Green

1st Lady of Emmaus Christian Church,

Emmaus Christian Church

5330 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218

https://www.eccindy.org

Ashes To Victory Week 5 Theme Sacrifice

This week, we focus on sacrifice. One of the hardest things to do is sacrifice because it requires giving up or going without something you want. It’s denying yourself, stepping outside comfort, and trusting God with the outcome. Sacrifice isn’t easy, but it’s a powerful act of faith.

When you think of the things we sometimes give up time, convenience, habits, personal desires it puts into perspective the greatest sacrifice of all, Christ giving His life on the cross. What feels big to us is small compared to what He endured, and yet God honors every act of obedience and selfless giving in a mighty way.

When we look at the reward in Christ’s sacrifice, it’s encouraging to know that whatever we let go of, the benefits far outweigh the temporary struggle of giving it up. Sacrifice isn’t losing out, it’s aligning our hearts with God’s will, investing in His purpose, and being blessed to become better in the process.

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Our theme scripture is 2 Corinthians 5:21

For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him .

Practical Application This Week:

Give generously to someone in need.

Fast from something meaningful.

Serve someone quietly without recognition.

Choose humility in conflict

Journal Prompts:

What is something I’ve been holding onto that God may be asking me to let go of?

How can I use my resources, time, talent, or ideas to bless someone else this week?

When I’ve made sacrifices before, what unexpected blessings came from it?

How do I feel when I think about giving up something I want for God’s purpose?

Why is it so hard for me to deny myself?

If I give up _______________, how would I like to see God bless me?

This week, God wants your heart be reminded that sacrifice is not loss, it’s investment. It’s worship. It’s the quiet, faithful way we participate in God’s greater plan. As you reflect, journal, and take steps to serve, give, and humble yourself, remember that each act of surrender points you closer to victory.

The song of the week is a powerful one. It’s “Beauty for Ashes” by Tye Tribbett. This song reminds us of the power of sacrifice and how God can turn sacrifice into our greatest blessings. Even when your storms don’t seem to move and there’s a lot of weeping with no sign on morning, but yet God wouldn’t let go of us in those times. Our sacrifice is an exchange beauty for ashes.