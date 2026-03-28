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BET Greenlights New Original Series “OG STORIES” Hosted by Damon Dash

BET Greenlights New Original Series “OG STORIES” Hosted by Music and Film Mogul Damon Dash

BET Greenlights New Original Series “OG STORIES”

Published on March 28, 2026

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  • Hosted by music and film mogul Damon Dash, the unfiltered docuseries is rooted in BET’s core pillars of community, culture, and connection.
  • OG STORIES shines a spotlight on cultural architects, street legends, and self-made entrepreneurs who have built empires from the ground up
  • Best known as the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, Damon Dash has long been a pioneering force in hip-hop entrepreneurship.

BET Greenlights New Original Series “OG STORIES”

Hosted by Music and Film Mogul Damon Dash

'Vibes Are The Only Currency' Exhibition Opening

BET Greenlights “OG STORIES,” New Original Series Hosted by Damon Dash

BET has officially announced the greenlight of OG STORIES, a bold new original conversation series set to premiere in Spring 2026. Hosted by music and film mogul Damon Dash, the unfiltered docuseries is rooted in BET’s core pillars of community, culture, and connection.

OG STORIES shines a spotlight on cultural architects, street legends, and self-made entrepreneurs who have built empires from the ground up. Through cinematic storytelling and candid, character-driven conversations, Dash creates a platform where real experiences are shared authentically—offering wisdom, insight, and lessons learned from those who have truly “walked the walk.” From overcoming adversity to breaking generational cycles, the series captures the mindset, defining moments, and blueprints of individuals who have shaped culture and influenced their communities.

Best known as the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, Damon Dash has long been a pioneering force in hip-hop entrepreneurship. His impact spans music, film, fashion, and media, where he has consistently championed independence, innovation, and ownership while helping to shape the careers of major cultural figures.

“I want to thank BET, Louis Carr and Brian Rikuda for believing in the vision and giving this show a home,” said Dash. “OG STORIES is really MY Paid in Full, a depiction of real life and real people I know. These are friends and peers who lived this, built something out of nothing, and earned the lessons that come with it. This series is about telling those stories the way they actually happened.”

In OG STORIES, Dash connects with a circle of individuals who understand what it means to lead, build, and thrive as bosses. The series delivers raw, unfiltered conversations where hustlers-turned-entrepreneurs and cultural trailblazers share timeless game and real-life perspectives.

Created and directed by Damon Dash, the series is executive produced by The Dash Group LLC and Jason Harvey, with Nicolette Durham serving as associate producer. Josh Pyzynski leads as director of photography, while music supervision is handled by Dash and Durham. Audio post-production engineering is led by Eric Hoegemeyer. Editing is completed by Pyzynski, Pierre Adams, Michael Coleman, Julian Ramirez, and Molly Menchen.

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