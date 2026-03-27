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Tiger Woods Involved in Rollover Crash In Florida

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. near Beach Road, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Published on March 27, 2026

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TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
Source: Adam Glanzman/TGL / Getty

Tiger Woods Involved in Rollover Crash In Florida

Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on Friday afternoon, March 27, 2026, in Jupiter Island, Florida.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. near Beach Road, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

While details remain limited, authorities confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and Woods was stable at the scene.

This marks another challenging moment for Woods, who has faced a series of physical setbacks in recent years.

RELATED | Top 10 Toughest In-Game Performances By Injured Athletes

Just days before the crash, Woods competed in the TGL Finals, showcasing his resilience and determination despite ongoing health concerns.

The 15-time major champion has been working toward a potential return to competitive golf, with hopes of participating in upcoming tournaments like The Masters.

The crash is currently under investigation, and further updates are expected from local authorities.

Fans and the golf community are rallying behind Woods, wishing him well as he navigates this latest hurdle.

Tiger Woods Involved in Rollover Crash In Florida was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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