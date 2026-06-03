White Man In Texas Brings AR-15 To Black Teen’s Birthday Pool Party

Source: Collin County Sheriff / facebook

What is with white folks acting like we’re in the 1950s? A Texas firefighter was arrested this week after showing up to a pool party celebrating a Black teenager’s birthday with an AR-15.

NBC 5 reports that the incident began when an unnamed white woman began harassing a group of children playing at a community pool in Melissa, Texas. The woman began harassing the teenager for leaving a gate propped open at a community pool during a birthday party.

The woman was effectively told to mind her business by the families celebrating, at which point she felt threatened, because of course she did. Instead of simply leaving, the woman called her husband, 44-year-old Kevin Brown, a firefighter with the Irving Fire Department, to get involved.

Like a totally well-adjusted adult, Brown arrived at the pool with an AR-15. Wade Simpson, the parent of one of the children who attended the party, told NBC 5 that the children immediately, and understandably, panicked when they saw Brown arrive with the gun.

“Then all of a sudden I look up, and I see all the kids running frantically, and I see the guy coming with this AR-style weapon,” Simpson told NBC 5. “I jumped in my truck. I get down there. My daughter is trembling. She’s trembling in fear.”

Thankfully, no shots were fired, and none of the teenagers were harmed. Police officers eventually showed up and arrested Brown. Brown was initially charged with a Class C misdemeanor, but police upgraded the charge to a Class B misdemeanor for displaying a firearm in a public place after reviewing several reports. Police records show Brown was arrested on Tuesday and is still in jail as of Wednesday.

Brown has been placed on administrative leave by the Irving Fire Department. “Community trust is something our profession takes very seriously and will not compromise on,” the department said in a statement.

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Video of the incident has gone viral, with a TikTok reaching 2 million views. It’s just such weak behavior. A group of kids was having fun at a birthday party, and your response is to pull up with an AR-15? This all could have been avoided if a white woman had just minded her business, which, sadly, is a statement that rings true throughout American history.

“Mr. Brown decided to take an AK or AR-style weapon, walk down to a swimming pool full of babies because his wife got a consequence for bullying children,” Simpson told NBC 5.

Simpson spoke out about the incident at the Melissa City Council this week. “I’m thinking I’m doing the right thing by coming to you guys,” Simpson said during the council meeting. “I would say Melissa is not a safe place for a person of color.”

I can’t blame Simpson for feeling that way. America keeps trying to sell the idea that racism is a thing of the past, but a dispute over a pool gate being propped open resulted in a white man bringing a gun to a pool party full of Black teens. Make it make sense, y’all.

Simpson said he’s worried that the kids are going to be traumatized by the incident for the rest of their lives. “They’re going to remember this when they’re 25, 26 years old. They’re going to remember what happened in Meadow Run that day,” he said.

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White Man In Texas Brings AR-15 To Black Teen’s Birthday Pool Party was originally published on newsone.com