Every Year Indianapolis Has Hosted The Mens College Basketbal...
Every Year Indianapolis Has Hosted The Mens College Basketball Final Four
- Indianapolis has a deep basketball heritage and reputation as the top Final Four host.
- The city's central location makes the tournament highly accessible to diverse fans and participants.
- The Final Four goes beyond just the on-court action, creating an inclusive community experience.
Every Year Indianapolis Has Hosted The Mens College Basketball Final Four
Basketball is more than just a sport; it is a shared rhythm that unites and empowers our communities.
When it comes to celebrating the absolute peak of the college season, few places rise to the occasion quite like Indianapolis.
With a deep, undeniable basketball heritage, the city has cemented its reputation as the premier host for the NCAA Men’s Final Four.
Indianapolis stands out because it knows exactly how to bring people together.
Its central location turns the tournament into a highly accessible hub, welcoming a diverse crowd of fans, players, and alumni to share in the magic.
The city consistently transforms this major sporting event into an inclusive, unforgettable community gathering that goes far beyond the action on the court.
In this article, we explore the vibrant legacy of Indianapolis as a host city.
Take a look below at Every Year Indianapolis Has Hosted The Mens College Basketball Final Four.
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2021 – Baylor Wins
Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs
Winner: Baylor Bears (86–70)
Notable Players: Jared Butler (Most Outstanding Player), Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague, Mark Vital
Summary: Baylor dominated Gonzaga to win their first NCAA championship. Jared Butler, who scored 22 points, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Gonzaga entered the game undefeated but struggled against Baylor’s aggressive defense and rebounding. The Bears built an early lead and maintained control throughout the game. This marked the first time since 1976 that a team (Gonzaga) entered the championship game undefeated but failed to win. The event was also held at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2015 – Duke Wins
Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Winner: Duke Blue Devils (68–63)Z
Notable Players: Tyus Jones (Most Outstanding Player), Jahlil Okafor, Grayson Allen, Justise Winslow
Summary: Duke, led by legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, secured their fifth national championship in a thrilling game. Freshman Tyus Jones was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring 23 points. The game was marked by a second-half comeback by Duke, with pivotal contributions from Grayson Allen and Jahlil Okafor. Wisconsin, led by Frank Kaminsky, had ended Kentucky’s perfect season in the semifinals but fell short in the final. This championship was held at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2010 – Duke Wins
Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Butler Bulldogs
Winner: Duke Blue Devils (61–59)
Notable Players: Kyle Singler (Most Outstanding Player), Jon Scheyer, Nolan Smith
Summary: Duke, coached by Mike Krzyzewski, won their fourth national championship. The game was a nail-biter, with Butler’s Gordon Hayward narrowly missing a half-court shot at the buzzer. Kyle Singler was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. This Final Four was the first held at Lucas Oil Stadium, just miles from Butler’s home court.
2006 – Florida Wins
Matchup: Florida Gators vs. UCLA Bruins
Winner: Florida Gators (73–57)
Notable Players: Joakim Noah (Most Outstanding Player), Al Horford, Corey Brewer, Taurean Green
Summary: Florida, led by coach Billy Donovan, captured their first NCAA championship. Joakim Noah was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. The Final Four also featured George Mason, an 11-seed that made a historic Cinderella run, and LSU. This was the last Final Four held at the RCA Dome before its demolition.
2000 – Michigan State Wins
Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Florida Gators
Winner: Michigan State Spartans (89–76)
Notable Players: Mateen Cleaves (Most Outstanding Player), Morris Peterson, Jason Richardson
Summary: Michigan State, led by coach Tom Izzo and star player Mateen Cleaves, captured the championship. The Spartans defeated Florida in the final, showcasing their dominance throughout the tournament.
1997 – Arizona Wins
Matchup: Arizona Wildcats vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Winner: Arizona Wildcats (84–79 in OT)
Notable Players: Mike Bibby, Miles Simon (Most Outstanding Player), Jason Terry
Summary: Arizona, coached by Lute Olson, became the first team to defeat three No. 1 seeds en route to the championship. They beat Kansas in the Sweet 16, North Carolina in the Final Four, and defending champion Kentucky in the title game. This was also the final NCAA tournament appearance for legendary North Carolina coach Dean Smith.
1991 – Duke Wins
Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Winner: Duke Blue Devils (72–65)
Notable Players: Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley, Grant Hill
Summary: Duke, coached by Mike Krzyzewski, claimed their first NCAA championship. They defeated the defending champions UNLV in the semifinals, ending UNLV’s undefeated season, and went on to beat Kansas in the final. This tournament was notable for several upsets, including Richmond’s historic win as a No. 15 seed over Syracuse.
1980 – Louisville Wins
Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. UCLA Bruins
Winner: Louisville Cardinals (59–54)
Notable Players: Darrell Griffith (Most Outstanding Player), Rodney McCray, Derek Smith
Summary: Louisville, led by coach Denny Crum, secured their first NCAA title. Darrell Griffith, nicknamed “Dr. Dunkenstein,” was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. The event was held at Market Square Arena, marking the last Final Four at this venue.
2026 – April 4th & April 6th
Matchups:
- (2) UConn vs. (3) Illinois
- (1) Michigan vs. (1) Arizona
Summary: The 2026 Final Four features a heavyweight lineup of teams, with UConn making a dramatic comeback in the Elite Eight to secure their spot.
Michigan and Arizona, both top seeds, bring powerhouse rosters to the semifinals, while Illinois looks to capitalize on their strong tournament run.
The games are set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 4, with the championship game scheduled for April 6.
Every Year Indianapolis Has Hosted The Mens College Basketball Final Four was originally published on 1075thefan.com