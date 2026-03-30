Breaking Generational Money Curses | Money Monday

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Building a lasting family legacy requires more than just hard work; it demands intentional financial conversations. On a recent ‘Money Monday’ segment of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, personal finance expert Anthony O’Neal dropped by to share transformative advice for our community. The discussion centered on breaking generational money patterns and setting our children up for absolute financial success. By bringing wealth-building strategies directly to our living rooms, O’Neal provided a culturally connected roadmap to financial freedom.

✕

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

One of the most common habits holding families back is the tendency to shelter children from financial realities. O’Neal strongly advises against this, suggesting that households start holding monthly family budget meetings. He pointed out a brilliant truth: if our kids are smart enough to memorize the latest viral TikTok dances, they are mature enough to grasp basic financial concepts. Sitting down to discuss the state of the family’s finances makes money a familiar, approachable topic rather than a taboo subject. This inclusive journey ensures that when our youth step into adulthood, managing money feels completely natural to them.

When it comes to teaching kids about finances, O’Neal recommends starting the conversation as early as five years old. The strategy is simple but powerful: teach children to divide their money into three specific categories. First comes giving, which honors our faith and community by setting aside 10% for tithes. Next is saving, teaching kids the crucial habit of paying themselves first. Finally, whatever is left goes to spending on the toys and leisure items they naturally want. This method empowers young voices to make smart choices while establishing lifelong priorities.

Related Article: Money Monday | Smart Saving Strategies for Beginners

Related Article: Money Mondays | Your Guide to Godly Wealth

Many parents feel unequipped to teach financial literacy because nobody ever taught them. O’Neal met this common objection with incredible grace and practical solutions. He reminded listeners that we have massive access to free educational tools through search engines, video platforms, and his own website. Parents do not need to be perfect to start leading. Instead of relying on the old “do as I say, not as I do” mindset, O’Neal encourages parents to be beautifully transparent. Tell your kids that you are learning alongside them, asking them to watch you improve while avoiding your past mistakes.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Breaking Generational Money Curses | Money Monday was originally published on getuperica.com