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Jonathan McReynolds Releases Brand New Album

Jonathan McReynolds Releases Brand New Album

Jonathan McReynolds Releases Brand New Album "CLOSER (LIVE IN CHICAGO)"

Published on April 5, 2026

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  • Recorded in his hometown of Chicago, the 13-track project captures the authenticity, worship, and musical excellence that continue to define his sound.
  • Closer stands as McReynolds’ most personal and spiritually focused release to date
  • Listen to the title song Closer ft. Tasha Cobbs.

Grammy & Stellar Award Winner Jonathan McReynolds

Releases Brand New Album

“CLOSER (LIVE IN CHICAGO)”

jonathan nelson

Jonathan McReynolds returns with his powerful new live album, Closer (Live in Chicago), available now on all streaming platforms. Recorded in his hometown of Chicago, the 13-track project captures the authenticity, worship, and musical excellence that continue to define his sound.

Closer stands as McReynolds’ most personal and spiritually focused release to date—an honest reflection of his faith journey and a heartfelt invitation for listeners to draw nearer to God. Blending 80s pop, acoustic soul, and worship, the album delivers a fresh yet familiar sound rooted in transparency and purpose.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The project also features inspiring collaborations with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tim Bowman Jr., Jordan G. Welch, and Jamal Roberts, adding depth and community to an already intimate listening experience.

With Closer (Live in Chicago), Jonathan McReynolds once again offers more than music—he delivers a sincere call to grow, evolve, and pursue a deeper relationship with God.

Here’s the title cut for his project featuring Tasha Cobbs “Closer”.

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