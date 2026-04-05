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UConn Holds Off Illinois' Comeback to Secure NCAA Title Game...

UConn Holds Off Illinois’ Comeback to Secure NCAA Title Game Spot

UConn secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament title game after fending off Illinois' late comeback in the Final Four, winning 71-62.

Published on April 4, 2026

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Illinois v UConn
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

UConn Holds Off Illinois’ Comeback to Secure NCAA Title Game Spot

UConn secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament title game after fending off Illinois’ late comeback in the Final Four, winning 71-62.

The Huskies showcased their defensive prowess and balanced offense to overcome Illinois, whose efficient scoring was stifled throughout the game.

Tarris Reed Jr. led UConn with a dominant performance, tallying 17 points and 11 rebounds.

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Braylon Mullins, the hero of UConn’s Elite Eight victory, contributed 15 points, including a clutch three-pointer in the final minute to seal the win.

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Despite Illinois cutting the deficit to four points late in the second half, UConn’s composure and timely scoring proved decisive.

The Huskies’ disciplined play was evident in their nine first-half assists without a single turnover, helping them build a 37-29 halftime lead.

Illinois, known for its offensive efficiency, struggled to find rhythm against UConn’s defense, managing just one assist in the first half.

Illinois’ Keaton Wagler led his team with 20 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome UConn’s relentless attack.

The Huskies’ ability to capitalize on free throws and three-point shooting further solidified their victory.

With this win, UConn advances to its third NCAA title game in four seasons, continuing its impressive tournament legacy.

They now await the winner of the Arizona-Michigan semifinal for a chance to claim another championship.

UConn Holds Off Illinois’ Comeback to Secure NCAA Title Game Spot was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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