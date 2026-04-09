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Billboard Gospel Air Play Charts (Week of April 11th)

Mercy Endureth Hits Number 1. How Long Will It Endureth?

Published on April 9, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  1. Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
  2. Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
  3. Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
  4. Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
  5. In The Room – James Fortune
  6. Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
  7. I Can Count On You – The Group Fire
  8. Jesus I Do – Mariah Carey f/The Clark Sisters
  9. Blessings – Tanya Nolan
  10. Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts.
  11. Right There Lasha Knox f/Earnest Pugh
  12. Love Never Fails – Fred Hammond & The Choir Room
  13. Lord I Love You – Nia Allen
  14. Holy You – Tye Tribbett
  15. God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
  16. Able – Darrell Walls f/PJ Morton 
  17. You’re Not Finished – Kaleb Carson and Anthony Evans 
  18. John P. Kee – Church Medley
  19. Hosanna – Zak Williams & 1 Akord f/Barry Allen
  20. Made New – Jason Nelson f/Madison Ryann Ward

Billboard Gospel Air Play Charts (Week of April 11th) was originally published on praisedc.com

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