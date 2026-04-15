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DoorDash Grandman White House Ridiculed On Social Media

Social Media Believes Donald Trump’s DoorDash Grandma Stunt Was Pure BS

DoorDash Grandma claims "No Tax on Tips" helped her save $11,000, allowing her to help pay the bill for her husband's cancer treatments.

Published on April 15, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • DoorDash 'Grandma' appears to be a paid actor, exposing the stunt's inauthenticity.
  • Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' policy is criticized as ineffective and misleading for low-income workers.
  • Social media ridicules the administration's tone-deaf attempt to portray itself as in touch with ordinary Americans.
President Trump Speaks To Press Outside The Oval Office
Win McNamee / Donald Trump /Door Dash Grandma

Donald Trump and his administration can’t even pull off staged stunts without looking absolutely foolish.

Following his social media tirade that saw him post and eventually delete an AI-generated photo of himself as Jesus, which he later claimed was a photo of himself as a doctor, and taking shots at Pope Leo XIV, Donald Trump tried to get some good press stepping out of the Oval Office to receive his McDonald’s delivery via DoorDash.

Regardless of how his current Secretary of Health, RFK Jr., would feel about seeing his boss eat fast food, Trump was handed two bags from Sharon Simmons, affectionately known as “DoorDash Grandma,” which was conveniently written on her red dasher shirt.

Hilariously, Trump joked in front of the reporters gathered for the stunt that, “This doesn’t look staged,” while accepting the two brown bags from the Arkansas native who added, “They’re all your favorites.”

At one point, reporters asked if the White House staff are good tippers, leading to Trump taking cash out of his pocket and handing it to her, and yes, it absolutely looked staged.

President Trump Speaks To Press Outside The Oval Office
Win McNamee

Well, what Fox News couldn’t stop lauding as the “First Ever White House Delivery” was confirmed by the company to be nothing more than a stunt to prop up Trump’s “No Tax On Tips” policy, one of the measures in his Big Ugly, oops, we mean Beautiful Bill.

Simmons claims “No Tax on Tips” helped her save $11,000, allowing her to help pay the bill for her husband’s cancer treatments.

Social Media Isn’t Buying What Donald Trump & His Administration Are Selling

While that should sound like a very heartwarming story, social media quickly pointed out how it’s a reflection of how crazy the times are that a grandma who should be retired and spending time with her 11 grandchildren is DoorDash-ing to the White House, which is unbelievable to begin with, to help pay for unaffordable healthcare costs.

Other users pointed out that the “math isn’t mathing” because she made under $22K and that she “would gain nothing” under Trump’s no-tax-on-tips policy.

Others are just calling DoorDash Grandma a “paid actor,” pointing to her appearance at a July 2025 congressional meeting to prop up Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill ahead of a vote.

This administration continues to prove it is the biggest jigs of all time.

You can see more reactions below.

Dementia Donnie Strikes Again

Social Media Believes Donald Trump’s DoorDash Grandma Stunt Was Pure BS was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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