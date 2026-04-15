Sunday Dinner Could Dishonor God

Let’s talk real for a second because this hits close to home for a lot of us. We know how Sundays go. You leave church feeling full in your spirit… then next thing you know, it’s a full plate at somebody’s favorite spot. Fried this, smothered that, something sweet to top it off. It’s tradition. It’s fellowship. It’s love. But let’s be honest it can also be a pattern that’s slowly working against us.

A recent study published in Radiology found that diets high in ultraprocessed foods you know, fast food, packaged snacks, all the quick and easy stuff can actually impact your muscle health. Not just weight, your muscles. The study showed that too much of that kind of food can cause fat to build up inside your muscles, which can lead to issues like joint pain and even conditions like osteoarthritis.

That knee pain? That stiffness when you get up? That feeling of being tired more than usual? It might not just be “getting older.” It could be what we’re consistently putting into our bodies.

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And here’s the part we can’t ignore our bodies are our temples. We say it, we hear it, but are we really living it out? Taking care of your temple isn’t just about looking good it’s about being able to move, live, and show up fully for your life, your family, and your purpose.

Now this doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy Sunday dinner. But maybe it’s about balance. Maybe it’s choosing more whole foods during the week, drinking more water, and getting some movement in even if it’s just a walk.

Because at the end of the day, we don’t just want to feel blessed we want to feel good too and give God our best.

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