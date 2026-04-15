WNBA First Round Draft Picks 2026

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The Round 1 WNBA Draft picks are in, and the league’s next generation of stars now know where they’ll be calling home. This year’s class is also making history off the court. Thanks to a new collective bargaining agreement, the salary cap has jumped nearly five times over, rising to $7 million in 2026, up from $1.5 million in 2025, according to the WNBA, meaning every drafted player who makes a roster will earn more than any WNBA player did last year.

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The No. 1 overall pick, Azzi Fudd, who is coming from UConn to play for the Dallas Wings, will take home $500,000 in year one, which is more than six times what last year’s top pick earned. This draft class is stepping into a new era of women’s basketball where talent finally comes with a paycheck to match.



Check out this year’s WNBA round 1 Draft Picks.

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