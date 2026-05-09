The Tehillah Music Group Signs Stephen Hurd

Tehillah Music Group adds Stephen Hurd, a celebrated worship artist, to its roster.

Bishop Paul S. Morton and label head Jerry Q. Parries express excitement about the partnership with Stephen Hurd.

see one of Stephen Hurd's most loved arrangements.

Bishop Paul S. Morton and The Tehillah Music Group

Sign Stephen Hurd as Newest Artist!

Tehillah Music Group is expanding its roster with the addition of acclaimed worship leader Stephen Hurd as the award-winning artist prepares to release a brand-new album in Summer 2026. Widely celebrated for timeless worship anthems such as Zion Is Calling, Let It Rise, and Revelation 19:1, Hurd’s addition marks another major milestone for the growing gospel label.

Bishop Paul S. Morton expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We don’t just call him Stephen Hurd, we call him THE GREAT Stephen Hurd! We are so excited to welcome him to the Tehillah family. This man is amazing! We love his music and we’re going higher and higher!”

Tehillah Music Group label head Jerry Q. Parries added, “It is an absolute joy to sign Stephen Hurd. He has been in the music industry for many years and he truly embodies praise and worship. We knew we signed a jewel, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

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Hurd shared his enthusiasm for the new chapter, saying, “I’m like a kid in a candy store. I’ve always respected the work of Bishop Morton, and to now partner with Jerry, Bishop, and the Tehillah family is incredible.”

The announcement comes as Tehillah Music Group continues to build momentum following the success of Bishop Morton’s recent project, Fall in the Mist: 50 Year Celebration, recorded with the Greater St. Stephens Reunion Choir. The album’s lead single, Go Through, featuring Jasmine Morton-Robinson and six-time Grammy Award winner PJ Morton, continues to gain traction on the Billboard charts.

A native of Brandywine, Maryland, Reverend Stephen Hurd has spent nearly three decades building an influential career in gospel music and ministry. A former student at both the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and Howard University, Hurd stepped into professional ministry and music full time, eventually releasing seven acclaimed albums, including the Dove Award-nominated Live in DC and the Stellar Award-winning Times of Refreshing.

Beyond music, Hurd is also the author of The Seed of David: A Worshipers Guide to Mend the Heart and Discipline the Flesh and has ministered around the world as a preacher and teacher. In 2018, he was ordained into ministry by Pastor John K. Jenkins Sr. at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, where he has faithfully served in music ministry for more than two decades. In 2023, he was appointed Ambassador of Worship for the church.

Hurd completed his bachelor’s degree in Music Business from Howard University in 2021 and received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from Wayland Theological Seminary in 2019. In 2025, he began pursuing a Master of Divinity degree at Virginia Union University and was later inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in St. Louis.

Here’s one of Stephen Hurd’s most loved arrangements Halleluiah Salvation and Glory