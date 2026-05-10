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Tasha Paige Lockhart Releases New Single “He’s On the Way”

Tasha Paige Lockhart hits Top 10

Published on May 10, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Tasha Page-Lockhart is back in the studio recording her first solo album since 2017’s The Beautiful Project. Leading the new era is her hit single “He’s on the Way,
  • “He’s on the Way,” released through Giftbox Music Group and Tyscot Records. The song has already surpassed 50,000 global streams
  • See lyric video for "He's On the Way"

TASHA PAGE LOCKHART 

HITS BILLBOARD TOP TEN

WITH NEW SINGLE, “HE’S ON THE WAY”

AND RACKS UP OVER 50,000 STREAMS

Tasha Paige Lockhart performs at Women's Empowerment

Tasha Page-Lockhart is back in the studio recording her first solo album since 2017’s The Beautiful Project. Leading the new era is her hit single “He’s on the Way,” released through Giftbox Music Group and Tyscot Records. The song has already surpassed 50,000 global streams and debuted at No. 10 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart.

Blending modern R&B and Hip-Hop influences, the uplifting track was written and produced by Page-Lockhart alongside longtime collaborator Charles “Ollie” Harris, known for working with her on fan favorites like “Over and Over.” The single has also gained major attention from outlets including New York’s WBLS 107.5 FM and SiriusXM’s Holy Culture Channel.

Working closely with Giftbox Music Group partner Kai Tyler, Page-Lockhart is crafting a fresh collection of music that highlights both her powerful vocals and artistic growth. Fans can expect a dynamic and inspiring new chapter from one of gospel music’s most distinctive voices.

Here’s the lyric video to “He’s on the Way”

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