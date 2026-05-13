Using person-first language can create a more supportive environment for those seeking mental health support.

Substance use is a mental health disorder, and recovery is possible for those living with mental health challenges.

Changing the vocabulary around mental health is crucial to addressing stigma in black and brown communities.

Community Connection – May 13, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Contributing Analyst James Patterson and Tracy Pruitt Mental Health Facilitator…

What happens when we put the brakes on our daily lives and take a closer look at the world around us? That’s exactly what happened to our guest, Tracy Pruitt, a mental health facilitator at the Sandra Esconazi Mental Health Center, as she shared with us on this episode of Community Connection.

Tracy’s passion for mental health awareness is contagious, and she’s here to help us understand the importance of recognizing and addressing mental health issues in our communities. “We’re doing better,” she says, “the fact that I think in the next five days I have three different interviews about mental health and mental health awareness. So I do think that we are getting the word out.”

One of the key takeaways from our conversation is the significance of language in reducing stigma around mental health. Tracy emphasizes the importance of using person-first language, saying, “We want to start talking person first language. So we want to take words like suffer out and say living with.” By reframing our language, we can create a more supportive environment where people feel comfortable seeking help.

We also discussed the intersectionality of substance use and mental health, with Tracy pointing out that “substance use is a mental health disorder.” She highlights the importance of recognizing that recovery is possible and that people can live with mental health challenges without being defined by them. “Recovery may look different from everybody, but everybody can recover to the best of their ability,” she explains.

The conversation also touched on the topic of generational trauma and its impact on mental health in black and brown communities. Tracy notes that “we have to change our vocabulary” and “start talking about mental health in a way that’s not stigmatizing.” She emphasizes the importance of recognizing that mental health is a part of overall health, just like physical health.

Love all news? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Throughout our conversation, Tracy shares her expertise and insights, offering practical advice and encouragement to those struggling with mental health issues. Her passion and compassion shine through, making it clear that she’s dedicated to helping others understand and address mental health challenges.

If you’re interested in learning more about mental health awareness and how to create a supportive community, this episode is a must-listen. Tracy’s wisdom and experience will inspire and educate you, and her passion will motivate you to take action. So tune in to hear the full conversation and discover how you can make a difference in the lives of those around you.