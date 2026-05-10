The powerful film stars Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Erica Campbell

Also starring Trai Byers, CJ Williams, Jasmine Guy, and former NBA champion Matt Barnes.

Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery on Saturday, June 6 at 8/7c.

Lifetime Announces Faith Film ‘Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery’

Starring 5-Time Grammy Award Winner Erica Campbell,

CJ Williams, Trai Byers and Jasmine Guy

Premiering June 6th at 8pm/7c on LifeTime

Lifetime premieres its new faith-based drama Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery on Saturday, June 6 at 8/7c. The powerful film stars Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Erica Campbell as Cassie Newton, a celebrated Christian author whose life begins to unravel after a shocking blackmail scheme exposes her extramarital affair.

Also starring Trai Byers, CJ Williams, Jasmine Guy, and former NBA champion Matt Barnes in his movie debut, the film explores faith, forgiveness, temptation, and personal accountability.

As Cassie struggles to save her marriage, career, and public reputation, she must confront the consequences of her choices and decide whether to protect her image or walk in truth. Directed by Patricia Cuffie Jones, the thought-provoking drama delivers a timely message about grace, integrity, and redemption.