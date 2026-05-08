Two men sentenced to 200+ years for defending inmate from racist prison guards who were Klan members.

Their story rallies community to fight injustice, highlighting power of standing up and collective action.

Artist uses music to raise awareness, calling for support and change to create a more equitable society.

Community Connection May 8 2026 – Tina Cosby with Contributing Analyst James Patterson, Jauston JOK Huerta and Foxxy

This Mother’s Day, we’re celebrating more than just our loved ones – we’re also acknowledging the unsung heroes who make our communities stronger. In this episode of Community Connection, we’re shining a light on the Pendleton Two, two men who’ve spent over 40 years behind bars for standing up to racist prison guards. Their story is a powerful reminder of the importance of community, justice, and the impact one person can have.

As we dive into this episode, we’re joined by Jock, a member of the Pendleton Two Defense Committee, who shares the heartbreaking story of John Cole and Christopher Trotter. In 1985, these two young men were sentenced to over 200 years in prison for defending a fellow inmate from racist guards. The guards, who were members of the Ku Klux Klan, had planned to harm the inmate, but John and Christopher stood up to them, putting their own lives at risk. “They wanted to eliminate him, and they felt like they could do it unjustly with the cell group that they had within the penitentiary, the officers there who were the car carrying members of the Klan,” Jock explains.

The Pendleton Two’s story is a testament to the power of community and the importance of standing up for what’s right. Despite the odds being against them, John and Christopher’s actions inspired others to take a stand, and their case has become a rallying cry for justice and equality. As Jock puts it, “These brothers are not isolated events, just because you’re hearing this story by me over the radio today. There’s ten thousand stories that we can catch just by making a few passes, a few little neighborhoods out here, and we can hear a story upon your story exactly.”

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Throughout the episode, we also talk about the importance of community engagement and how we can all make a difference. We’re joined by Foxy, a talented artist who’s using her music to raise awareness about the Pendleton Two’s case. Her album, Helium, features a song called “Reading Braille,” which is directly inspired by the Pendleton Two’s story. “The whole album speaks to that struggle and other struggles like it, and it also speaks to building our communities up, those daily reaffirmations that we need to hear and to feel within ourselves,” Foxy shares.

As we wrap up this episode, we’re reminded that we all have a role to play in creating a more just and equitable society. By listening to the Pendleton Two’s story and supporting their cause, we’re taking a step towards a brighter future for all. So, let’s take a moment to reflect on the importance of community and the impact one person can have. As Jock says, “These things will continue to happen to us until we form a collective group who says, ‘Hey, we are going to stand together in the faces of injustice, and we will all come together because it is not just against one person or an isolated family, as much you would like it would like to think, it is us, and we will respond accordingly.'”

If you’re inspired by the Pendleton Two’s story and want to learn more, be sure to check out their website, PendletonTwo.com. You can also listen to Foxy’s album, Helium, and support her efforts to raise awareness about this important cause. And if you’re feeling moved to take action, consider signing the petition or writing a letter