The True Meaning of Motherhood | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley closes out his Mother’s Day week on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell by expanding what motherhood really means. In his Wake Up & Win segment “The True Meaning of Motherhood,” he celebrates a woman who never had biological children but still raised generations. Her story shows that motherhood is about love, responsibility, and impact, not just biology.

Aunt Delores: a mother to many

Dr. Jolley introduces Aunt Delores, a woman known around the world thanks to a viral video of their conversation. At 23 years old, she wanted to buy a home in an exclusive Washington, D.C. neighborhood. At that time, banks would not approve a woman for a home loan without a husband. She refused to accept that barrier.

Through grit and determination, she made it happen and bought that home at 23. She never married and never had children of her own. Yet she raised “a bunch of children,” as Dr. Jolley says. Her life proves that you do not need to give birth to qualify as a mother.

Motherhood goes beyond biology

Dr. Jolley explains that true motherhood is not limited to birthing a child. Aunt Delores chose to raise, guide, and love children who were not biologically hers. She poured into hundreds of young people over the years. That commitment reflects the heart of motherhood.

Recently, she bought a box of Dr. Jolley’s book, “Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better.” She ordered copies for all her “children” across the country. She told him that everybody needs to read the book because it is life-changing. That action shows how deeply she cares about their growth and future.

A call to keep going and keep giving

Dr. Jolley thanks Aunt Delores for her faith, courage, and mother’s heart. He urges listeners to adopt her attitude. Do not let obstacles stop you. Keep going, keep growing, and keep making things happen, just like she did.

He points listeners to winwithwilly.com for resources that help them win more in life. He also wishes a Happy Mother’s Day to moms all over the world, including those who mother through mentorship and love, not just birth. He ends with his signature reminder to make the most of every minute because your best is still yet to come.

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The True Meaning of Motherhood | Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com