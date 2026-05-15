HBCU football model unsustainable due to high costs, low attendance

New high school format aims to boost attendance and community appeal

Community support and sponsorships crucial for event's long-term success

Community Connection – May 15 2026 Tina Cosby with Open Lines James Patterson and Eric Garnes talk with Tina

Community Connection: Weighing In on Circle City Classic’s Big Change

Is the Circle City Classic’s pivot from HBCU college football to area high school football a bold move or a desperate attempt to stay afloat? This week on Community Connection, host Tina Cosby and her team dive into the details of this significant change and explore the potential implications for the community.

As the episode highlights, the decision to switch to high school football was not taken lightly. According to Tina, “the model they’re using now isn’t working… they’re not coming out thirty thousand people to support the game right now.” The financial strain of hosting HBCU college football games has become unsustainable, with the cost of bringing in big-name teams and bands becoming too great for the organization to bear.

But what does this mean for the community? Will the new model be a success, or will it struggle to draw crowds? James Patterson, a contributing analyst, shares his thoughts: “I think it’s a great idea, but I think it’s an idea that it is going to have to catch on… people are going to have to get used to it and they’ll start to enjoy it.” He suggests that the key to success lies in the programming and activations surrounding the event, including a flag football game, bands, and other attractions.

However, not everyone is convinced. Barry, a caller to the show, expresses his skepticism: “I don’t know if I can buy into it… I love my HBCU, but I just can’t see how they’re going to rescue this Circle City Classic model.” He points out that the organization’s reliance on sponsorships is dwindling, and that the new model may not be enough to fill the financial gap.

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Despite the challenges, Tina remains optimistic. She notes that the new model has the potential to be a success, and that the organization is committed to making it work. As she puts it, “I think it’s a good thing to try these high school sports because you go to a high school game and it’s full… people are just into that.”

The episode also touches on the importance of community support and engagement. Sandra, a caller, shares her experience working with Visit Indy and Circle City Classic in the past, and notes that building relationships with large corporations and community leaders was key to the event’s success. She suggests that the organization needs to rebuild those relationships in order to secure funding and support.

As the episode comes to a close, Tina emphasizes the importance of community involvement and engagement. She encourages listeners to get involved and support the new model, and to share their thoughts and ideas with the organization. As she says, “we need to have a say in what we want to see happen in our community… we need to be involved and engaged.”

To hear more about the Circle City Classic’s big change and the community’s reaction, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection.