Listen Live
Close
News

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for a Stellar Award!

Cast your vote for Erica Campbell's 'Get Up! Mornings' to win Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the Stellar Awards.

Published on May 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
GUMEC 2026 Stellar Awards Round 1 Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

 

Help Get Up! Mornings head to the Stellars!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the syndicated gospel show’s that have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for inspirational music. If you are a member of the Get Up! church and enjoy waking up with Erica and Griff on weekday mornings, submit your vote below!

Click Here to Vote Get Up! Mornings as Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the Stellar Awards Before June 1st!

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for a Stellar Award! was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Music  |  The Belle

BLACK MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT WALK OF FAME

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Purdue Gives Former QB Brees an Honorary Degree

Local  |  Staff

Purdue University President Mung Chiang Leaving for Northwestern

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Ceremony Honors and Lays to Rest 21 Unclaimed Individuals

Local  |  John Herrick

Rob Gronkowski to Return as Snake Pit Grand Marshal for Indy 500

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Le[e]gal Brief: How To Protect Black Voting Rights 

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Liberation Center Fights for Marginalized Communities

27 Items
all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

Bruno Mars’ Tour Setlist

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Joe Jurado

Conspiracy Trial For Spokane Anti-ICE Protesters Begins

Music  |  Nia Noelle

Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for a Stellar Award!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close