Source: Harry How / Getty

Caitlin Clark will take part in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time as this year’s grand marshal, where she’ll give the starting command before the sold-out race. Race organizers announced the Indiana Fever star was selected for the honor after previous scheduling conflicts kept her from participating in race week events.

Last year, the Fever played during Indy 500 weekend, including a home game before the rare Indianapolis 500-Indiana Pacers doubleheader. This season, Indiana’s schedule gives Clark a break following games against the expansion Portland Fire and Golden State.

“I’m honored to represent Gainbridge as grand marshal of the Indy 500,” Clark said. “I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Clark has helped drive unprecedented attention to women’s basketball at both the college and professional levels, regularly drawing sellout crowds and prompting teams to move games to larger venues.

The Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She later won Rookie of the Year honors while breaking the league’s single-season assists record. Clark is also the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and recently became the first WNBA player to record a second double-double with at least 30 points and 10 assists.

Earlier this year, she was named MVP of the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament after returning from an injury-plagued second season.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said Clark will bring “unique energy and presence” to the iconic event. Clark has also worked as a Gainbridge brand ambassador since her senior year at Iowa.

Caitlin Clark Joins Indy 500 Tradition as Grand Marshal was originally published on wibc.com