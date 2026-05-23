Cardi B tops the nominations with 6 nods, including 'Fashion Vanguard' and 'Viewers' Choice'.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist each earn 5 nominations, spanning music, video, and collaboration categories.

BET introduces two new awards: 'Fashion Vanguard' and 'Pulse Award' to recognize style influence and digital impact.

“BET AWARDS” 2026 NOMINATIONS ARE IN!

The nominations for the “BET Awards” 2026 have officially arrived, with Cardi B leading the pack with six nominations. Close behind are Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist with five nominations each, while Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto each earned four nods.

This year’s nominees celebrate the depth of Black excellence across music, film, television, sports, fashion, and digital culture. Selected by the BET Voting Academy — a collective of respected entertainment professionals, creatives, influencers, and media leaders — the nominations reflect some of the most impactful voices shaping culture today.

Cardi B tops the field with nominations including ‘The Fashion Vanguard Award,’ ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year’ for AM I THE DRAMA?, and ‘Viewers’ Choice’ for “Outside.” She also earned a ‘Best Collaboration’ nod for “Errtime Remix” featuring Jeezy and Latto, along with a ‘Video Director of the Year’ nomination alongside Patientce Foster.

Kendrick Lamar’s five nominations include ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year’ for “luther” with SZA, and multiple ‘Best Collaboration’ nominations, including “Chains & Whips” with Clipse and “Good Flirts” with Baby Keem and Momo Boyd.

Mariah the Scientist also earned five nominations, including ‘Best Female R&B/Pop Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year’ for HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, and ‘Video of the Year’ and ‘Viewers’ Choice’ nominations for “Burning Blue.”

Love all news? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Doechii secured four nominations, including ‘The Fashion Vanguard Award,’ ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ and ‘Video of the Year’ for “Anxiety.” Doja Cat earned four nods as well, highlighted by ‘Best Collaboration’ and two ‘BET Her’ nominations for “Go Girl” alongside Summer Walker and Latto.

Legendary hip-hop duo Clipse earned nominations for ‘Best Group,’ ‘Album of the Year’ for Let God Sort Em Out, and ‘Viewers’ Choice’ for “Chains & Whips” with Kendrick Lamar. Teyana Taylor received nominations for ‘Best Actress,’ ‘Video Director of the Year,’ and ‘Video of the Year’ for “Escape Room (Short Film).”

Additional artists receiving multiple nominations include A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Metro Boomin, SZA, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, T.I., and YK Niece, all with three nominations each.

BET is also introducing two brand-new categories for 2026: the ‘Fashion Vanguard Award’ and the ‘Pulse Award.’ The Fashion Vanguard Award honors individuals whose style and fashion influence have made a lasting cultural impact across entertainment and public life. This year’s nominees include A$AP Rocky, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Colman Domingo, Doechii, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, and Zendaya.

The newly launched Pulse Award recognizes creators and digital platforms making a major impact on Black culture online through conversation, community, and innovation. Nominees include 85 South Show, Keke Palmer’s Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Charlamagne Tha God, Don Lemon, Druski, It Is What It Is, Joe and Jada, On the Radar, and R&B Money Podcast.

“All of our nominees represent the very best of Black culture across music, film, sports, and beyond, and with the introduction of the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award, we’re proud to honor even more of the ways our culture continues to show up and evolve,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

The “BET Awards” 2026 will air live on Sunday, June 28, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and simulcast across BET HER, CMT, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount, POP, VH1, Comedy Central, and TV Land. BET Experience 2026 (BETX) will return June 25–27 with immersive fan events leading up to Culture’s Biggest Night.

Fans can visit BET Awards Official Site for the latest news, nominee updates, performer announcements, and voting information.

Highlights & recap of last year’s BET Awards.