Promoting positive self-esteem and resilience in youth through community-driven book series.

Importance of parental awareness and willingness to seek help for children's mental health needs.

Meeting families on common ground, like schools, to connect and provide mental health resources.

Community Connection – May 26, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Dr Denise Hayes – DeShane Reed – Barbara Reed and Dr Benetta Johnson

Mental Health Awareness Month: Breaking Down Barriers and Building Resilience

As we wrap up Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s essential to reflect on the importance of prioritizing our mental well-being, especially among our young people. In this episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby delves into the complexities of mental health in the black community, discussing the challenges faced by our youth and the need for a village to support their growth.

The conversation centers around the book series “Lucky Are Those Born Black” and “Lucky Are Those Uniquely Shaped,” which aim to promote positive self-esteem and resilience among young people. “We need to be intentional with the parents raising the children,” says Dr. Denise Hayes, president of the Indiana Chapter of the Association of Black Psychologists. “They too need to know that they are good, they are capable, and that becomes the exception, not the rule when something doesn’t go their way.”

The panel discussion highlights the significance of community and the importance of creating a supportive environment for our youth. “We have to start reframing the way we think about our children,” says DeShane Reid, author and mental health professional. “We need to focus on the positive, on the strengths, and on the things that make our children unique and special.”

The conversation also touches on the challenges faced by young people in today’s society, including social media, bullying, and the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. “We need to be aware of the influences that our children are exposed to, and we need to be intentional about the messages we send them,” says Dr. Hayes.

One of the most striking moments in the episode comes when Reverend Phillips asks the panel, “How can we shift these people who know they need help, but are afraid to ask?” Dr. Johnson responds, “We need to meet people on common ground, which is schools, and we need to be willing to take that extra step to connect with parents and families.”

Love all news? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The episode also explores the importance of parental involvement and the need for parents to be aware of the resources available to their children. “We need to be aware of the benefits that we have under certain plans, and we need to be willing to ask questions and do the legwork to get our children the help they need,” says Dr. Johnson.

As we conclude Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s clear that there is still much work to be done to break down the barriers that prevent our young people from receiving the support they need. By prioritizing community, resilience, and positive self-esteem, we can create a more supportive environment for our youth to thrive.

Listen to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more about the importance of mental health awareness and the work being done to support our young people.