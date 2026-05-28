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Indiana’s Infant Mortality Rate Stays at Historic Low for 2025

Indiana’s Infant Mortality Rate Stays at Historic Low for 2025

The Indiana Department of Health said there were 6.3 deaths per 1,000 live births last year, the same as in 2024.

Published on May 28, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s infant mortality rate remained at a record low in 2025.

In a news release from the Indiana Department of Health, they said last year there were 6.3 deaths per 1,000 live births, the same as in 2024. The state saw 500 infant deaths in 2025, down from 509 the previous year, marking the lowest rate since record-keeping began in 1900.

Factors contributing to infant mortality include maternal health issues like obesity, substance use, and smoking during pregnancy.

State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver said they will use this data to understand the causes of these deaths better.

“The loss of every baby is a tragedy,” Dr. Weaver said. “We always want to see that number go down, but we are encouraged to see that Indiana has maintained its current historic low infant mortality rate, and the lives of nine more babies were saved.

While Indiana’s rate is above the national average, efforts to reduce infant mortality continue. The department has multiple initiatives that focus on improving infant mortality in the state of Indiana, including supporting services such as breastfeeding programs, home visiting, and safe sleep education, as well as working with community-based programs and birthing facilities.

”Promoting maternal and infant health outcomes is a top priority of the Indiana Department of Health,” Dr. Weaver added. “We are committed to ensuring this critical work continues.”

More information can be found at the Indiana Department of Health’s website.

INDOH

Indiana’s Infant Mortality Rate Stays at Historic Low for 2025 was originally published on wibc.com

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