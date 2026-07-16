Indianapolis mayor vetoes proposed wheel tax, sparking debate in City-County Council

Listener's healthcare struggle after freight train accident underscores need for support services

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's contract negotiations and upcoming IndyCar race in Nashville

Community Connection – 7 16 2026 Tina Cosby with Open Lines and Nataliya Krylova and Danny Bridges

Breaking News and Community Connection: A Conversation on Healthcare, Politics, and Sports

In a recent episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby delved into the world of politics, healthcare, and sports, discussing the latest developments in Indianapolis and beyond. The episode kicked off with a breaking news segment, where Tina shared the news that Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett had vetoed the proposed wheel tax, a measure that would have increased vehicle registration fees to fund city infrastructure improvements.

“This is a big deal, folks,” Tina said. “The mayor has sent the proposal back to the City-County Council, and now it’s up to them to decide what to do next.”

The conversation then shifted to a heart-wrenching story from a listener named Eric, who shared his struggles with insurance coverage and access to healthcare after being injured in a freight train accident. Eric’s story highlighted the importance of services like Global Meals, a company that provides home-delivered meals to seniors and individuals with disabilities.

“We’re not just a paycheck, we’re not just a job,” said Nataliya Krylova, CEO of Global Meals. “We’re making a difference in people’s lives, and that’s what it’s all about.”

The episode also touched on the topic of capital punishment, with a caller named Robert sharing his thoughts on the matter. Tina and Robert had a thought-provoking conversation about the ethics of capital punishment, with Tina pointing out the flaws in the system and the arbitrary application of the death penalty.

“We’ve got to take it from the top to the bottom,” Tina said. “If we took it from the top to the bottom, we wouldn’t have a president sitting up there in the President’s House today.”

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In the sports segment, Danny Bridges, Sportswriter for the Indianapolis Recorder joined the conversation to discuss the Colts’ star running back, Jonathan Taylor. Danny shared his thoughts on Taylor’s contract situation and the importance of getting a deal done before the season starts.

“I think he’s earned it,” Danny said. “He’s been a solid citizen off the field, and he’s been a heck of a football player. I think he’s due fourteen million dollars this season.”

The episode wrapped up with a preview of the upcoming IndyCar race in Nashville, where Miles Role will be competing. Danny shared his thoughts on the race and the challenges that the drivers will face.

“It’s going to be a hot one,” Danny said. “Tires will be an issue, and the sun will be setting, so it’ll be a strategic game.”

If you’re interested in hearing more about these topics and the conversations that Tina and her guests had, be sure to listen to the full episode of Community Connection. With its unique blend of news, sports, and community engagement, this podcast is a must-listen for anyone looking to stay informed and connected to the Indianapolis community.