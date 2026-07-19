Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 6: Trusting God Fully

When You Let Go, God Leads

Scripture: Proverbs 3:5-6 (KJV)

“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

We all say we trust God, but if we’re honest, many of us still try to control every detail of our lives.

We replay conversations we wish had gone differently. We spend hours worrying about tomorrow. We try to predict every possible outcome because somewhere deep inside, we believe that if we stay in control, we can avoid disappointment.

The problem is that control often gives us the illusion of peace, while quietly stealing our actual peace.

Proverbs 3 reminds us that trusting God isn’t just believing He exists. It’s choosing to rely on Him instead of relying on ourselves. That means trusting Him even when the answer hasn’t come yet. Trusting Him when the diagnosis doesn’t make sense. Trusting Him when the opportunity closes. Trusting Him when life doesn’t follow the plan we created.

Faith doesn’t require us to understand every step.

It simply asks us to keep walking.

Sometimes we mistake overthinking for preparation. We think if we worry enough, analyze enough, or plan enough, we’ll somehow create certainty. But God never promised certainty. He promised His presence.

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When we surrender control, we’re not giving up.

We’re giving God room to work.

Trust isn’t passive. It’s an active decision to place every unanswered question, every fear, and every burden into God’s hands. It’s choosing prayer over panic. Peace over pressure. Faith over fear.

And the beautiful thing about trusting God is that He has never asked us to carry tomorrow’s weight today.

He simply asks us to trust Him one step at a time.

As you close out this year’s Virtual Vacation Bible School, remember that God’s plan has always been greater than your understanding. Even when you can’t see where He’s leading, you can trust the One who already knows the destination.