Virtual Vacation Bible School Week 4: Purpose & Calling

You Are Not Random. You Are Assigned

Scripture: Jeremiah 29:11 (KJV)

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

At some point, we’ve all asked ourselves, “What am I really here for?” Not just in a deep, spiritual way, but in the middle of everyday life. Between work stress, family responsibilities, bills, expectations, and everything pulling on you, purpose can start to feel distant—almost like it’s something reserved for “other people.”

The truth is, purpose isn’t missing. You just might be overlooking how it shows up.

Jeremiah 29:11 reminds us that God already has a plan for our lives. And it’s not random—it’s intentional. Every part of your life, your experiences, your strengths, and even your struggles have a place in what God is building through you. The problem is, we’ve been conditioned to think purpose has to be big, visible, and impressive.

Purpose isn’t something you find; it’s something you discover by paying attention to what comes naturally, what you care about, and what you’ve been through. The things people come to you for and the problems you feel called to solve are all clues. Clarity doesn’t come from sitting still—it comes from moving, trying, and showing up. Start where you are and be intentional with what’s already in your hands.

Purpose isn’t just about what you do—it’s about how you live. Comparison is one of the biggest distractions from purpose. We scroll, we watch, and we measure our lives against someone else’s highlight reel. Before long, what God has given us doesn’t feel like enough. But what God has for you fits you. It aligns with who you are, not who you’re trying to be.

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If you’re trying to figure out your purpose, start by paying attention to the patterns in your life. What do people naturally come to you for? Advice? Encouragement? Organization? Leadership? That’s not random—that’s an indication.

Reflect on what moves you. What excites you? What frustrates you? Sometimes your purpose is connected to what you want to fix or what you feel called to change. Ask yourself this question: If you were financially free and never had to work another day, what could you do every day without getting tired of it? More often than not, your answer points toward your purpose.

Take an honest look at your life experiences. What have you overcome? What lessons have you learned the hard way? Your pain, growth, and victories often reveal the very place where God wants to use you to help someone else.

Most importantly, don’t just think about purpose—try something. Volunteer. Create. Lead. Start something. You don’t discover purpose sitting still. You discover it by stepping out in faith and seeing what aligns with who God created you to be.

Invite trusted people into the journey. Sometimes others recognize your gifts before you do. Ask someone you trust, “What do you think I’m naturally good at?” Their answer may confirm what God has already placed inside of you.

And above all, pray. Ask God not only to show you what’s ahead, but to reveal what’s already within you. Then give yourself grace. Purpose is a journey. It grows as you grow, and you don’t have to have everything figured out today.

As you reflect this week, ask yourself:

Where have I been questioning my purpose or feeling unsure?

Have I been comparing my path to someone else’s?

What comes naturally to me that I’ve been overlooking?

Where do I make the greatest impact, even if no one notices?

What would it look like to fully embrace who God created me to be?

This week, identify one gift, strength, or ability you already have and use it intentionally. If you’re a listener, encourage someone. If you’re organized, bring order where it’s needed. If you’re creative, create something and share it. Don’t overthink it. Don’t wait for the perfect moment. Just start using what’s already in your hands.

Faith Commitment

What do you feel called to do more of?

Daily Affirmation

I have purpose. I have value. And I have what I need to walk in it. I will show up as myself, on purpose, every day. This week, I commit to walking in alignment with who God created me to be. I will stop comparing, doubting, and minimizing my purpose. I trust that what I have is enough, and I will use it with intention. I believe my life has meaning, and I choose to live like it.