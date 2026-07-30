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Dr. Fauci Calls Rand Paul "Obsessed" & "Unhinged"

Dr. Fauci Pleads The 5th During GOP-Led Sham Hearing About The COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Fuaci used his opening statement to rip Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, calling out his "unhinged obsession," with him.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Republicans scapegoat Dr. Fauci to distract from their own pandemic failures.
  • Dr. Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid perjury, angering GOP senators.
  • Social media calls out Republicans' attempt to relitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Fauci Calls Rand Paul "Obsessed" & "Unhinged"
Anna Moneymaker / Dr. Fauci

Republicans are down so bad right now that they are revisiting the COVID-19 pandemic and are trying to blame Dr. Anthony Fauci for how it was handled.

Dr. Fauci should be enjoying retirement and the summer with his family. Still, instead he had to travel to Capitol Hill for a GOP-led congressional hearing on the origins of COVID and how Trump led the response, which quickly became contentious when Dr. Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times to avoid the possibility of giving Republicans ammo they could use to prosecute him for perjury possibly.

Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, immediately had Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in their feelings, especially Rand Paul, whom Fauci directly called out, saying in his opening statement that the Kentucky Senator had an “unhinged obsession with calling for my prosecution.”

At the end of the hearing, committee Chairman Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he would call for a vote to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress. After the hearing, Rand said the committee would vote on the issue next week.

Social Media Came To The Defense of Dr. Fauci

The complete waste of taxpayers’ money was not a hit with social media, with many calling out Republicans for trying to relitigate the events of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So asking sitting Sen. Mitch McConnell to prove that he can serve after being in the hospital for over a month is a ‘campaign ploy’ according to Rand Paul but pulling Dr. Fauci out of retirement to answer questions about COVID from 6 years ago for the 10th time isn’t????,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

David Axelrod said on X, “There was plenty senators could have asked Dr. Fauci about what lessons he learned, and the country should, from the COVID pandemic. Instead they engaged in an obvious attempt to demonize and entrap the 85-year-old, who received the Medal of Freedom from a Republican POTUS for the work he did to save millions here and abroad from the AIDS epidemic. This was not about public health. It was about one senators longstanding vendetta.”

Where’s the lie?

It’s a damn shame how Republicans, like Ohio senator Bernie Moreno, who hilariously has his own drama involving Ohio Rep. Max Miller, who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife Emily Moreno, the daughter of the Ohio senator, treated Fauci, a man who gave his lfie to serving his country.

You can see more reactions below.

Dr. Fauci Pleads The 5th During GOP-Led Sham Hearing About The COVID-19 Pandemic was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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