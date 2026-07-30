Schools grapple with enforcing new cell phone policies, impacting students and parents.

University's reliance on AI may have led to mistaken unenrollment of over 500 students.

Drone delivery services bring both convenience and concerns about human interaction.

Community Connection – July 30 2026 – Tina Cosby and Producer Eric G with Open Lines

The Community Connection: Navigating the Complexities of Modern Life

In a world where technology is constantly evolving and societal norms are shifting; it’s no wonder that conversations about the complexities of modern life are more relevant than ever. On the latest episode of Community Connection, hosts Tina Cosby and Eric discuss a wide range of topics, from the challenges of returning to school with a new dress code policy to the intricacies of drone delivery services. Later in the show Danny Bridges, Sportswriter for the Indianapolis Recorder joins Tina Cosby and Producer Eric G. to talk sports.

One of the most pressing issues on the minds of many students and parents is the new Bell-to-Bell cell phone ban in schools. As Tony Lamont, a recent guest on the show, so aptly put it, “It’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be a challenge. We’re going to take a quick look at the schools that are already in session, the ones that are coming up, and some other things, maybe a little bit more discussion on the bell de bell cell phone ban.” Tina and Eric delve into the difficulties of enforcing this new policy, including the potential consequences for students who refuse to comply.

But cell phones aren’t the only thing on the minds of students and parents. The hosts also discuss the recent controversy surrounding Howard University’s decision to unenroll over 500 incoming first-year students due to unpaid tuition fees. As Tina Cosby notes, “It’s like, how did that happen? Could it be AI? Could you blame it on AI? And said maybe they had too much trust in AI on something and there was a glitch of some kind that took place.” The hosts explore the possibility that the university’s reliance on technology may have led to the mistake.

In other news, the hosts discuss the recent announcement by DoorDash, a popular food delivery service, that it will be launching a drone delivery program. As Tina notes, “DoorDash is building its own drone aircraft and supporting infrastructure for the newly unveiled service.” The hosts also share a humorous anecdote about a customer who ordered a burger from DoorDash but received only two plain buns instead of the entire sandwich.

The conversation also touches on the topic of drone delivery services, with the hosts discussing the potential benefits and drawbacks of this new technology. As Tina Cosby notes, “I don’t know how the uh, Now, Once I did order and it was pretty good. It wasn’t food, it was a grocery order. But my son was out of town, he was at college and he was sick and he couldn’t get out and so I said, well, at least get some soup and some Tylenol or whatever.” The hosts also discuss the importance of human interaction in customer service, with Eric noting, “I think AI is fine in a controlled environment. We use in many ways with different things, but it shouldn’t be the norm. You still should have that human element.”

Danny Bridges, Sportswriter, Indianapolis Recorder joins the show when the final episode also features a discussion about the NFL and the upcoming season, with the hosts talking about the Colts and their chances of making it to the Super Bowl. As Eric notes, “I don’t believe that we’re going to see a big change in the power structure in the NFL. I think it will come down to, you know, probably five teams that can win the Super Bowl.” The hosts also discuss the recent news about Daniel Jones, a quarterback who is recovering from an injury, and the potential risks of pushing him too hard in training camp.

Overall, this episode of Community Connection offers a wide-ranging conversation about the complexities of modern life, from technology and education to sports and customer service. As the hosts so aptly put it, “We’re going to take a quick look at the schools that are already in session, the ones that are coming up, and some other things, maybe a little bit more discussion on the bell de bell cell phone ban.” If you’re interested in staying up-to-date on the latest news and discussions, be sure to tune in to the full episode of Community Connection.