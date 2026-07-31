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Indianapolis Mother Takes Plea Deal in Son’s Death

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children but later died from his injuries.

Published on July 31, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — A mother is taking responsibility in the death of her 2-year-old son after prosecutors say he got access to a handgun inside her vehicle last summer.

Keiara Bickett has agreed to plead guilty to reckless homicide and neglect in connection with the June 2025 shooting death of her son, Javarius.

Investigators say Bickett was driving near East 46th Street and Keystone Avenue when the gun inside her purse was fired. Court documents say Javarius had gotten out of his car seat and reached the firearm while his mother’s purse was on the front passenger seat.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children but later died from his injuries.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss the charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Bickett is scheduled to enter her plea in September, and a judge will decide her sentence.

Indianapolis Mother Takes Plea Deal in Son’s Death was originally published on wibc.com

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